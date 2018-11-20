The absence of these machines has resulted in multiple ambulance calls to the schools over the years.
“We are always evaluating the equipment and resources that will enhance the care we give the students,” said School Nurse Supervisor Paula White. “That starts by asking our nurses what they need and nebulizers were at the top of the list.”
Rome High School’s nurse Tiffany Jensen has treated two students suffering from asthma attacks that required ambulance calls this school year. She is relieved to have the equipment and medication they need to treat such instances immediately.
“I have an asthmatic child myself, and having this machine in my clinic is going to be so impactful,” said Jensen. “Parents and students have a lot on their plates, so these devices don’t always make it to school. Because we have a nebulizer on hand, that is no longer a problem.”
The 2018-19 school year marks the first that every school in the system has its own nurse provided by Floyd.