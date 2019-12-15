The Jennings family was just one of many who stopped by Floyd Medical Center’s NICU Reunion in the cafeteria on Sunday.
The party is hosted every year to celebrate the growth of babies who were born prematurely at the hospital. The babies, who are now all grown up and healthy, got to eat cake and take pictures with Santa.
“I don’t know what I would have done without them,” said Porscha Jennings.
She and her husband, Charles Jennings, know the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at FMC all too well. They have four children: Andre, Chance, Chason, and Chandler. And all of them were born prematurely.
“(Andre) had to learn how to breathe on his own and eat on his own,” said Porscha.
Andre was her first and had the most complications out of the four. He stayed in the NICU for two months, then was transported to a hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee, for two more months of care.
The Jennings family said they show their gratitude to FMC by attending the Preemie Party when they can. They consider the NICU a second home, almost. So much so, that many of the nurses knew them by their first names. One nurse, who no longer works at FMC, even went to Tennessee with them for mental and financial support.
“We were fresh out of high school,” said Charles. “She helped us with gas money and everything. It was a big experience.”
The Jennings boys are big and healthy now, but Porscha still brings the nurses cupcakes every now and then.
“They’re our tiniest patients,” said Michael Colombo, the creative services manager for FMC. “It means a lot to the parents and the families. We do this to thank them and to celebrate them. It’s always amazing to see how happy they are.”
Sue Anna Nix, who has worked in the hospital's NICU for over 20 years, has taken care of all four of the Jennings kids. She said the NICU reunion is the perfect way to catch up and see how the babies are doing.
“I love going in there and seeing them and seeing that they’re doing well, walking around and living their little lives,” said Nix.
Floyd Medical Center’s Level III NICU provides advanced care for babies with severe or potentially life-threatening conditions.