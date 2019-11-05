Floyd Medical Center enters into 'strategic combination' with Atrium Health System

Floyd Health System, the parent corporation of Floyd Medical Center, and Atrium Health, a North Carolina-based system, announced today they've signed a letter of intent to combine.
In a called meeting this morning the Floyd board voted to OK the agreement.
After the meeting, Floyd issued a press release. In that release, FMC president and CEO Kurt Stuenkel described the deal as a "strategic combination."
Floyd Medical Center, in the release, stated they will have more resources and be able to make a greater impact in the region. The release states Floyd Medical Center has nearly $800 million economic impact annually.
As part of the merger, Atrium Health will invest $80 million in support of the Floyd Healthcare Foundation. Atrium Health has also pledged to invest $650 million in capital for Floyd Medical Center over the next 11 years, the press release states, to "enhance skills and talent, facilities and technology."
Negotiations regarding the merger will continue and may take 8 to 10 months to finalize. Once they are finalized the merger must get state regulatory approval.
A December 2018 merger between Atrium Health and Navicent Health in Macon speaks to what the parties term as the advantages of such mergers.
A Macon Telegraph report on the merger stated the substantially larger Atrium Health had a net operating revenue of $9.8 billion in 2016, compared to Navicent Health's $671.4 million net revenue in 2017.
According to a 2018 report on mergers nationwide by Kaufman-Hall, healthcare mergers and acquisitions have continued to focus on what they term as "strategic growth."
Hospitals are seeking out partners who bring strong operational capabilities or innovative clinical models to their markets, the report stated.
They're seeking to "remain relevant to their consumers as the healthcare landscape shifts" in both terms of competition as well as payment models.