Floyd Medical Center adding a primary care office in Piedmont, Ala.
Floyd already offers Primary Care Services in Centre, Ala., Rome, Adairsville, Cartersville, Calhoun, Cedartown, Rockmart, Summerville and Taylorsville.
Farrah Gardner, a family nurse practitioner and a Piedmont native, will provide care at the location. She lives in Piedmont and graduated from Piedmont High School, as did her oldest son. Another son attends Piedmont Middle School.
Gardner said she believes in a holistic approach as a health care provider.
“Each patient deserves proper health and healing. It is my duty to faithfully serve my patients looking beyond their ‘physical disease’ to give them the best quality care. I involve all aspects of health, including physical, mental, emotional, spiritual and environmental needs,” she said in a press release.
Gardner received her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from Jacksonville State University and a Master of Science in nursing from Chamberlain College of Nursing. Her experience as a registered nurse spans every age group and she has worked in cardiac care, ICU, the emergency care center and at Floyd Urgent Care in Centre, Ala.
Both walk-ins and appointments will be accepted at the facility, located on 32 Roundtree Drive in Piedmont. Operating hours will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central Time, Monday through Friday. To make an appointment, call 1-256-447-4889.