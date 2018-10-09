Casey Shane Holcomb, 31, was immediately sentenced to life — 30 years to serve — on the aggravated sexual battery charge plus 20 years to serve, concurrently with the sexual battery time, on the child molestation charge.
Assistant District Attorney John McClellan said the victim, a 14- year old, was visiting a friend's home on July 24, 2017, when she was assaulted by Holcomb. The child didn't say anything that night but told her mother the first thing the next morning and her mother immediately took the girl to the hospital for an examination, after which Floyd County Police were called in to take over the investigation.
Both the victim and Holcomb testified during the brief two-day trial. McClellan said the girl was an "excellent witness."
"I just want to thank the mother for promptly coming forward, for immediately listening to the child and taking the child to the hospital," McClellan said. "The prompt reporting of the incident really a made a difference in being able to pursue and prosecute the case."