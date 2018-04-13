Floyd Healthcare expresses interest in Centre, Alabama hospital
"This is a three-party transaction," Stuenkel said. "We have agreed to accept the invitation of the Cherokee County Healthcare Authority to manage their hospital in a lease arrangement if they acquire it."
Floyd Medical Center officials released a statement late Thursday following a meeting of the Floyd Healthcare Management board that indicates certain contingencies and regulatory requirements must be met before the lease could be finalized.
The facility in Centre was at one time known as Cherokee Baptist Medical Center. It was owned for more than two decades by Baptist Health Systems, which at one time was one of the largest healthcare providers in Alabama. BHS revealed its plans to sell off the hospital in 2004, however a deal was not completed until 2006 when Community Health Systems of Tennessee bought the hospital. CHS spun off 38 of its smaller hospitals in 2015 with the creation of Quorum Health Group. Quorum in turn sold the hospital to NNZ Holdings of Sunrise, Florida, at the end of March 2017.
Stuenkel said there are no issues with Floyd Healthcare Management running a hospital in another state.
"Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton has a similar relationship with a hospital in Wedowee, Alabama,” Stuenkel said.