The first class of Focused on Floyd 101 has graduated.
It's a citizens academy started by the Floyd County Commission this year to give residents a greater understanding of local government.
A small group of participants was invited to be in the pilot program. County Clerk Erin Elrod said the program would be offered again in the spring of 2020.
"I’ve lived in Floyd County my entire life and have learned so much about our county government that I didn’t know," participant Kevin Evans told commissioners during Tuesday's graduation celebration.
"I was really impressed with the passion and energy we saw in all of the department heads who presented. I really took away a greater appreciation for what our local government does every day," he said.
The 14 participants got together every two weeks, from February through May, for behind-the-scenes looks at various county services and activities. Among the focuses were finances, public safety and courts, emergency management, public works and utilities.
Joint services with the city of Rome were included in the curriculum along with economic development initiatives, SPLOST, parks and trails. The program also examined community challenges such as mental health, addiction, homelessness and the foster care system.
A special Floyd at Work initiative allowed participants to go on the job with county employees. Police ride-alongs, shadowing E-911 operators and volunteering at P.A.W.S. were among the options.
“From our 911 Center and our emergency management capabilities to the deed room and the pathos and heroism in the face of danger that is par for the course at the jail, I learned so much," participant Leanne Cook said.
"My respect for all those who work on behalf of all 100,000 or so of us is so deep. It is a wonderful course to take if you have any desire to learn more about local government, and if you enjoy finding ways you can serve.”
Other participants were Eric Waters, Heidi Popham, Ben McElrath, Elyse Davis, Chantz McClinic, Ryan Leonard, Corey Townsend, Cleve Jackson, Dr. Brad Bushnell, Brad Doyle, Tannika King and Jimmy Smith.