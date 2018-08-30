Floyd gets Community Partnership Grant
The Governor’s Office of Student Achievement, along with the Innovation Fund Foundation, announced Floyd County Schools as one of four Community Partnership Grant award winners on Wednesday.
The Community Partnership Grant is a competitive grant program that provides funding to local education agencies, school districts, traditional public or charter schools, and nonprofit organizations to further advance student achievement in Georgia.
Jennifer White, the math specialist for Floyd County Schools, is receiving this grant for $69,709 over the next two years to help implement her project — Moving up in Elementary Math for FCS. This program will focus on content and pedagogy in upper elementary math classrooms.
In partnership with RESA, teachers will participate in six coaching cycles. These cycles will concentrate on utilizing data-driven, teacher-directed problems of practice strategies to support effective instruction of math standards. Teachers will meet as a group to engage in a professional learning session each cycle, followed by in-class coaching or feedback on videoed class segments.
“I am elated by the possibilities that this partnership grant affords the stakeholders of FCS,” White said. “Our teachers will work collaboratively in the area of mathematics for third, fourth, and fifth grades to investigate effective instructional strategies, apply those in the classroom, and experience coaching feedback that would not be possible without this grant. We will work hand in hand with Northwest Georgia RESA to enhance the upward trend of mathematical proficiency in our school system.”
The Innovation Fund, which is overseen and administered by GOSA, supports the work of GOSA in planning, implementing or scaling innovative education programs. It invests in innovative programs focused on specific priority areas: Coordinated community services, positive learning climate, elementary mathematics, and birth to age eight language and literacy development.
This funding is made available by the Innovation Fund Foundation through donations from the Qualified Education Donation Tax Credit. The Qualified Education Donation Tax Credit allows individuals and corporations to donate to the foundation and receive a dollar-for-dollar tax credit — not just a deduction — on their state income taxes, subject to availability. The foundation is authorized to receive up to $5 million through this tax credit on a first come, first-served basis.