Tickets are still available for the Georgia Giants Dinner, the Floyd County Democratic Party's biggest fundraiser of the year.
The event is set for Saturday at the Cave Spring Community Center, with a social hour starting at 6 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m.
Tina Bucher, communications director for the FCDP, said anyone interested in Democratic politics — at the local, state or national level — is welcome.
"Last year we had about 100 people ... Maybe not surprisingly, after the 2016 election we have started growing and becoming more active," Bucher said.
Dinner will be a Southern soul food buffet by R&R Catering in Cedartown, and Bucher said wine would be available "with a tip jar." A silent auction also is planned.
"All the funds raised at Georgia Giants dinners go to support the local party," she noted. "Candidates in the years we have partisan elections, or important initiatives like our get-out-the-vote activities."
It's called "Georgia Giants" because a part of the evening is devoted to recognizing Democrats, living and dead, who have made a difference locally or in the state.
Bucher said the keynote speaker will be Andra Gillespie, associate professor of political science and director of the James Weldon Johnson Institute at Emory University. Gillespie, an acknowledged academic expert on race and politics in the United States, is a regular commentator for a number of news outlets, including "Political Rewind" on NPR, Fox, CNN and Politico.com.
"She's just really an engaging, dynamic speaker," Bucher said.
Tickets are available online through the party's website, fcdems.org, and its Facebook events page. They're $60 each, with several levels of sponsorships available for individuals and groups.
"Tickets also can be purchased at the door for $60," she said.
The Cave Spring Community Center is at 10 Georgia Ave., behind Cave Spring City Hall. Floyd County Democrats meet the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. in the community room at the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority's Willingham complex, 560 N. Division St., in Rome.