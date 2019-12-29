Rome and Floyd County voters will go to the polls at least three times in 2020; runoffs could add to the total.
First up is the Presidential Preference Primary on March 24.
The registration deadline is Feb. 24 to weigh in on either the Republican or Democratic nominee. President Donald Trump is the de facto Republican nominee to appear on the Nov. 3 general election ballot. There’s still a full slate of Democratic contenders but the Feb. 3 Iowa caucuses are expected to narrow the field.
The regular party primaries — and nonpartisan elections — are set for May 19, with a voter registration deadline of April 20.
In Floyd County, a new Superior Court judge will be chosen to replace Chief Judge Bryant Durham, who is retiring at the end of 2020.
It’s the only local nonpartisan race. Rome attorney Bryan Johnson is the sole announced candidate so far.
A number of local partisan races are expected to draw candidates and contests will be ramping up after the first of the year.
U.S. Rep. Tom Graves, R-Ranger, is retiring and so is Republican Sheriff Tim Burkhalter.
An Alpharetta business owner, Marjorie Taylor Greene, is the only announced candidate for Graves’ seat so far but local political leaders have said they’re actively recruiting.
Three Republicans started competing for Burkhalter’s position early this year: his former chief deputy Tom Caldwell, business owner and longtime reserve deputy Ronnie Kilgo and Maj. Dave Roberson, commander of the agency’s field services division.
Other constitutional officers whose terms are ending in 2020 are District Attorney Leigh Patterson, Clerk of Court Barbara Penson, Tax Commissioner Kevin Payne and Coroner Gene Proctor — who is completing the unexpired term of Barry Henderson, who retired in mid-2017.
Locally, voters also will fill the seats currently held by County Commissioners Wright Bagby and Allison Watters and county school board members Jay Shell, Melinda Strickland and Melinda Jeffers.
And in addition to state races — including both U.S. Senate seats — all Georgia General Assembly seats will be on the ballot. Terms are ending for state Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome; and Reps. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome, Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee, and Mitchell Scoggins, R-Cartersville.