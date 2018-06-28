Floyd County under severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m.
Floyd County is under a a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. We may see severe wind gusts up to 60 mph and torrential rain as well as frequent lightning, according to the National Weather Service.
The storms could contain hail and the amount of rain could also cause flash flooding. A large storm cell rolled through the area around 1 p.m. and caused the blockage of several roadways.
Several trees have falled and large limbs have been reported on roadways in the area in the Coosa and Armuchee areas. Use caution when driving.
The Georgia Power Outage Map shows spotty power outages in the Coosa and Cave Spring area.
Around 2 p.m. a large tree fell on a house on Westhaven Drive in the Coosa area, although first responders are reporting everyone at the home is ok. A tree is reportedly down across Horton Bend Road off Old Dalton Road in Armuchee.