According to the National Weather Service, Floyd County is under a flash flood warning until 10:30 p.m. Monday due to the 2.6 inches of rain in the past 12-hours which has caused flooding, downed trees and several wrecks.
A flash flood warning means a flash flood is imminent or occurring.
The Floyd County E-911 Center reported Dugger Drive has been closed as of 3:29 p.m. due to flooding. The road connects Highway 27 with Old Dalton Road NE in the Armuchee area. Also closed due to flooding is Bert Road near Model High School. Chulio Road Areas with reports of high water are Wax Road at Harmony Road, Dean Avenue and South Broad Street at Pennington Avenue.
Flannery Street South West and Lombardy Way South East are currently closed due to a downed tree. Roads that were closed previously are Booger Hollow Road, Foster's Mill Road and Chulio Road at Cole Drive.
Morning reports from the E-911 center as well as scanner traffic indicate there have been several wrecks around Floyd County due to the rain, none of which have been fatal.
To report water or trees over the road contact Floyd County Public Works at 706-236-2495 or the Rome City Street Department at 706-236-4585. For any emergency please call 911.