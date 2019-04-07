The Floyd County Commission has a relatively light agenda Tuesday, but it sets them up for a busy two weeks.
Commissioners are expected to approve two contracts related to operations at PAWS, the public animal welfare services facility, at their regular meeting.
They're also scheduled to issue proclamations for Osteoporosis Prevention Month and weeks highlighting crime victims, animal control officers and public safety telecommunications.
The board meets at 6 p.m. in the County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave., following a 4 p.m. caucus.
On Thursday, representatives from the Rome City and Floyd County commissions will convene at 10 a.m. for a Joint Services Committee meeting in City Hall, 601 Broad St.
City commissioners have said they want to discuss the possibility of holding a vote on a TSPLOST – a special purpose, local option sales tax devoted solely to transportation projects.
Rome officials also are lobbying for the county to issue bonds to jump-start some of the $63.88 million in projects funded through the 2017 SPLOST. Collections started April 1.
"People think once the SPLOST is passed the money is there," City Commissioner Milton Slack said during a discussion last week at the board's planning retreat. "We have to make it plain that is comes in over the (five-year) collection period."
County Manager Jamie McCord has been working on a cost-benefit analysis comparing the price of issuing bonds to the potential increase in the price of a project over time. During the city retreat, Mayor Bill Collins noted that the cost of steel is rising, and City Manager Sammy Rich spoke of inflation.
"Money is cheaper (to borrow) now," Rich said, adding that, "when we're doing cost estimates for a SPLOST package, there's a lot of water under the bridge before a project starts."
The two boards also are hosting a SPLOST Overview Committee meeting on April 18 at 5 p.m. in the new Rome Floyd Recycling Center, 412 Lavender Drive.
Officials report quarterly on the status of projects from the 2013 and 2017 packages to the citizen advisory committees and anyone else who wants to attend.
The modern, two-line recycling center with education facilities and indoor storage room was built with a $1.3 million earmark in the 2013 SPLOST. It opened to the public in January.
There are still a few outstanding projects on the 2013 list, notably the reconstruction of Unity Point at the confluence of the Etowah, Oostanaula and Coosa rivers downtown. City and county commissioners also are focusing on prioritizing the lengthy list of projects approved in the 2017 SPLOST vote.
"Answering the question of if there will be bond money to get us kick-started will give us a better idea of how much we have to work with. Then we can back into it," Rich told his board.