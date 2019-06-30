Landscaping at the Town Green will be getting a springy bonded rubber base instead of piles of wood chips on the next go-round, after the Floyd County Commission agreed to spend $6,795 on the project.
“We’re replacing the mulch almost monthly ... this will save us money in the long run,” County Manager Jamie McCord said.
Funding will come from the 2013 special purpose, local option sales tax package.
The Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation Department had a $1.1 million earmark in the 2013 SPLOST to install new playgrounds at 10 parks. Some of that money went to replace the old mulch with rubberized surfaces that are safer and easier to maintain.
The 2017 SPLOST package – collections started this April 1 – also contains money to continue the replacement program.
County Commissioners signed off on the Town Green allocation at their meeting last week. The board also got a preview of the outside audit findings for their 2018 budgets.
Matt Hill, a partner with Mauldin & Jenkins, said the firm expects to present a final audit report with a “clean” opinion within a few days.
The general fund – which covers daily governmental activities such as law enforcement and public works – will show an increase in the fund balance savings account of $264,000. That makes about $13.2 million in the bank.
Hill said the Government Finance Officers Association recommends a cushion of at least two months of operating expenses, equal to about 17% of the annual budget, and Floyd County is at 23%.
“You’re ahead of what GFOA says is a good level to be at,” Hill told the board. “You’re not stockpiling, but it’s a good level to fund operations when you need to.”
The bulk of county revenue comes in the fall when property taxes are due. Commissioners used to issue Tax Anticipation Notes to cover midyear payroll and expenses. However, in recent years they’ve been drawing on the fund balance to save the interest fees.
Commission Chair Scotty Hancock noted that the original 2018 budget projected the use of as much as $3 million from the fund balance to cover operating costs.
“Instead, we’re $234,000 to the good,” Hancock said. “A lot of that is an inability to hire. We had a lot of open positions that we’re trying to fill. We’ve also had an increase in tax revenue and the department heads have worked hard to keep their expenses down.”
The one finding of weakness, Hill said, would be a note that some constitutional officers don’t adequately segregate the financial duties to ensure there are internal checks on the money coming in and going out.
However, he noted that it’s a common issue in counties around the state that have some small courts staffed by few employees – and it comes up every year.
Commissioner Wright Bagby said they would review the final report, which will explain which offices are at issue, “so we can do our duty and talk to them.”