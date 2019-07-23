Floyd County commissioners approved their 2019 tax levy at the same rate as was imposed a year ago. The end result though, is likely to be a slight increase in taxes for most property owners because value of most properties was increased this year.
The county school’s rate was set at 18.25 mills, which is a decline of 0.05 mills. The county government maintenance and operation levy remains at 9.48 mills, the fire protection levy was set at 1.65 mills and the solid waste fund levy was set at 0.656, bringing the total levy to 30.036 mills or $30.03 per thousand dollars of value.
The real property digest was up 6.6%, however several other areas went down, resulting in an across the board increase that averaged out to 2.17%.
County Manager Jamie McCord said the county has been very fortunate the past couple of years to see collections increase to the 96-97% range as opposed to the low 90% collection that had seemed to be the norm for a number of years following the recession.
Residents of the unincorporated area who are part of a designated street light district will pay $0.55 per linear foot of street frontage for the street lights. Earlier this year the county upgraded those lights to LED bulbs that are brighter and should last longer.
A full package of items related to the transfer of three constable positions from the office of the Magistrate Court to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department was also approved, effective Sept. 1.
McCord told commissioners the three constables whose positions were transferred will be eligible to re-apply for those posts if they otherwise qualify.
Commissioner approved the purchase of five new Dodge Chargers and associated equipment for the Floyd County Police for a little more than $140,000. The money to pay for the vehicles comes out of the 2017 SPLOST package.
The placement of a new 3,000 square-foot hanger at Richard B. Russell Regional Airport, bearing the name Georgia Northwestern Technical College aviation complex, was approved, pending final approval from the FAA. Commissioners also approved the purchase of a new AvGas Self Serve computerized pumping terminal. The credit card terminal cost $14,860 but comes with annual costs of $14,250 for computer hosting and cellular based connections and software.
County-issued parking fines for the month of August will be earmarked for donation to the Floyd County Schools Child in Need Fund. McCord estimated that could range fro $3,000 to $4,000. County Clerk Erin Elrod explained that the funds would be used for school supplies and other needs of children that otherwise might not be able to afford it.