After almost six months since a malware attack and Floyd County Superior Court is back to normal routine and ready to start the open bid for a new case management system.
“We finished the manual re-entry process around the end of November,” Floyd County Clerk of Superior Court Barbara Penson said.
Back in late June, a statewide ransomware attack left courts scrambling for hard documents and any way to recover lost data from the hack.
Since then, clerks and staff alike have been working hard to keep up with regular court proceedings and re-enter lost data — with some staff members clocking in 75 to 77 hours a week.
Penson and other clerks voluntarily worked nights and weekends to help get their former case management system, SUSTAIN, up to date with the data they lost in the attack.
“We did lose a few employees during the process, but we finished the re-entry in a miraculous amount of time,” Penson said.
According to Penson, the court system remained in budget throughout this process, despite having to pay workers overtime.
“We had to cut some supplies, but I’m very proud to say we didn’t go over our budget and we have never gone over budget,” she said.
According to Bruce Shaw from the Administrative Office of Courts, there currently isn’t any new report regarding the investigation into the ransomware attack.
They still don’t even know what the ransom request amount was or who even did it, Shaw said.
Floyd County Superior Court is now preparing to start the open bid for a new case management system.
New software
The court system currently has about $500,000 from the 2013 special-purpose, local-option sales tax funds put aside for the new case management system.
Back in November, the court submitted a Request for Proposal for a new case management system and received three proposals in mid-December.
Floyd County Superior Court Judge Jack Niedrach says he will begin looking over the proposals in the coming weeks and looks forward to finding the best fit for Floyd County.
“The court has done really well despite the circumstances ... it was a big effort and undertaking,” Niedrach said.