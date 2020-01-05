The sole declared candidate for a Floyd County Superior Court judgeship is reporting just over $50,000 in his campaign chest.
Bryan Johnson, who’s seeking the seat being vacated by Chief Judge Bryant Durham, filed his report with the State Ethics Commission Jan. 2. It lists contributions and expenditures through Dec. 31.
Campaign finance reports will be trickling in this month for a host of elected officials and candidates, with a grace period through Wednesday for end-of-the-year filings. The first reports of the 2020 campaign season are due Jan. 31.
Johnson reported a total of $51,032 in donations and $899 in expenses, giving him a balance of $50,133.
His top donor this period was local attorney Robert Finnell, who gave the $2,800 maximum set by law. Among his other major backers were the Law Offices of Will Geer in Atlanta, $2,000; Cameron Motorsports in Rome, $1,500; Atlanta law firm Slappey & Sadd, $1,500; and, at the $1,000 level, Dr. Kyle Carney of Rome, David Cason of Bethlehem, Catherine Dobbs of Covington and Elysian Fields LLC of Rome.
Johnson’s expenses for the period between July 1 and Dec. 31 included advertisements worth $200 each during the golf tournament benefits hosted by the Floyd County Police Department and the Coosa Valley Fraternal Order of Police.
State-level candidates — including Superior Court judges, district attorneys and Georgia General Assembly members — file electronic reports with the State Ethics Commission. The agency notes on its website that only two reports are required in non-election years such as 2019. Most must file Jan. 31 and June 30. Court officials file June 30 and Dec. 31.
All candidates must file six reports during the 2020 election year: on Jan. 31, March 31, June 30, Sept. 30, Oct. 25 and Dec. 31.
Superior Court Judge Jack Niedrach’s seat will be on the nonpartisan ballot with Durham’s in May. Niedrach reported $46.43 in his campaign account as of June 30, 2019 — typical for local judges who rarely face a challenger. Durham, who is retiring at the end of the year, reported no money in his account as of June 30.
District Attorney Leigh Patterson’s four-year term is also ending this year. The longtime prosecutor reported $522 in her campaign chest as of June 30.
All four of Floyd County’s state lawmakers also are up for election. Their Jan. 31 filings will cover donations and expenses since June 30.
At that time, Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, had $162,329 in the bank. Rep. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome, had $54,425; Rep. Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee, had $37,297; and freshman Rep. Mitchell Scoggins, R-Cartersville, had $4,662.
Local candidates and elected officials must submit reports to the Floyd County Elections Office. Three are required during a non-election year, including end-of-year reports, and six during an election year.
Nonpartisan seats on the ballot this year are Probate Court judge and chief magistrate.
Partisan seats include the sheriff, tax commissioner, clerk of court, coroner, two county commissioners and three county school board members.