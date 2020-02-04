Candidates for Floyd County's Superior Court clerk squared off at a lunch meeting and addressed a large turnover in the office during the past year.
The incumbent, Barbara Penson, has been at the post since 2008 and referred to herself as "not a politician but a public servant."
Harbor House executive director Joe Costolnick announced his plans to run for the court clerk's office at the beginning of January and spoke of his background in leadership and law enforcement. From 2001 to 2017, he worked as an investigator and rose to the rank of lieutenant and supervisor of the Criminal Investigation Division.
The same year, he accepted a position at Harbor House, a non-profit dedicated to helping children who have been victims of abuse.
On Tuesday, both candidates for the post spoke at the Floyd County Republican Women's Lunch.
While speaking to the group, Costolnick talked about a conversation he had with his brother last year, about a "mass exodus" of employees from the court clerk's office.
After doing some investigation on that claim, he told attendees that 20 people had left the clerk's office since the last election, with one resignation letter claiming it was a "hostile work environment."
"I have done this my entire life, working in the system, and this bothers me," he said. "I expect things to be done correctly, accurately and by the law."
As a response to Costolnick saying too many people are leaving, she said "I can only do what I'm allowed to do."
According to Penson, she has never terminated anyone while in office, but people have quit. She holds the office "professionally" and says it is not hostile, but there also isn't any "slack."
"I will be found working realistic, working honest and working hard," she said.
After she took office, Penson said her first order of business was to improve the work environment and make the office more technology friendly. Penson says she has hired people from all backgrounds and all skill levels.
"When adversities come around, I turn them into opportunities," she said.