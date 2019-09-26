The Floyd County Commission is asking for a new zoning category to accommodate artisans who make items for sale at their homes.
Cottage industry workshops join hobby farms and wedding venues as activities that weren’t considered when the Unified Land Development Code was updated 20 years ago.
"What about people who do woodworking or pottery in their backyard?" Commissioner Allison Watters asked. "Look on Etsy (an online shop for handmade items) and there are probably people from Floyd County all over it."
"We need to be thinking about what's happening today," she added.
The discussion was sparked by a rezoning request from Bonnie and Lindsay Mastro for four of the 68-plus acres of a suburban-residential tract on Fosters Mill Road at the corner of Melson Road.
The couple closed their factory in an industrial park and want to retire to the rural acreage — with a small piece set aside to continue the custom shield and coats-of-arms assembly part of the business. There's a long-vacant industrial building on the site, but neighbors are opposed to reviving it.
Commissioners voted 5 to 0 against rezoning to the heavy commercial classification the Mastros need, but they agreed the low-impact operation is well-suited to the site.
The ruling was "without prejudice," which allows the application to be re-filed as soon as a solution is found.
"There's just nothing in between (the two zoning categories)," Commission Chair Scotty Hancock said.
The Mastros said they were disappointed, and somewhat frustrated and fearful about their future. They've looked at 55 other buildings in Floyd County, they said, but none are suitable for a cottage industry.
"We're bleeding money and every month I look at my dream house getting smaller," Bonnie Mastro said. "Our lives are on hold."
Commissioner Rhonda Wallace said the simplest solution would be to retain the residential zoning and issue a special-use permit for the Mastros' studio. Under current law, however, the SUP is tied to the property.
That could change in the future, County Attorney Wade Hoyt said. He and City Attorney Andy Davis are talking to the state attorney general's office about the legality of linking it to a specific business on a site.
"Some counties are doing that, but it hasn't been challenged yet" Hoyt said.
The issue of artisan workshops and home-based commercial production has been simmering on the back burner for 25 years, Commissioner Wright Bagby said. An SUP would allow decisions on a case-by-case basis.
"I think it's a legitimate way to solve some of these problem," Bagby said.
No immediate decision is on the horizon, Hoyt said, but a short-term solution could be to amend the local ULDC to allow artisan and craft studios in some residential areas. The operations are defined as small-scale manufacturing that doesn't produce significant odors, dust, gases or vibrations.
Commissioners appeared open to the idea but were reluctant to accept it without review. They asked Planning Director Art Newell to study a range of options, including the creation of a new zoning category, and run his recommendations through the planning commission.
"We just adopted a long-range plan to guide our decisions," Commissioner Larry Maxey noted. "We need to be careful about making random changes to the ULDC without thinking about the effect on our long-range plan."
Commissioners agreed with the surrounding property owners that a change to heavy commercial zoning could hurt the area in the future.
"My biggest concern is what could go out there later," Hancock said.