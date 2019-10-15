Floyd County's Emergency Management office scored an inflatable Mobile Command Center for use in emergencies or natural disasters with a $10,000 grant.
Tim Herrington, head of the local EMA, showed off the 15-by-20-foot, thick, vinyl structure to the Rome City Commission Monday during their 5 p.m. caucus.
"It can be erected in 3 minutes," Herrington said of the white, blue and yellow building he'd set up on the side lawn of City Hall. "It can be used as a central command center or as a warming or cooling station for first responders."
Although the command center is part of the Region C Healthcare Preparedness and Safety Coalition that will be shared with seven other counties within the region, Floyd County gets first dibs since the local office put in for the grant first, Herrington said.
"We'll apply for another $10,000 grant for a second one next year," Herrington said.
He said the grant only covered the building itself, not the warming or cooling mechanism or any other amenities. Those would be another $10K.
Claudia Hamilton, of LivingProof Recovery and the Homelessness Task Force, asked Herrington if it's something that could be used to provide warmth for the homeless during colder months.
Herrington said that while it could be used as a warming station for a brief time, it might not be something that could be used in that manner for an extended period of time. If it was used for sleeping quarters or for medical purposes, it could hold up to 15 cots, he added.
When it's deflated and not in use, it will be kept in the EMA bus. If the county gets a second unit, it can be attached to the first one for a larger use or the two could be used in separate locations. It also could be attached to an RV trailer.