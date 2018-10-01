Floyd County Schools RICO indictments handed down - Sprewell, Fielder added to RICO defendants
The former maintenance director for Floyd County Schools, Derry Richardson, his wife Lisa Richardson, his Jimmy Richardson and bother Dwayne Richardson were among those indicted on Violation of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act charges this morning.
The indictments included 12 people who were previously arrested as well as James David Fielder and Sam Sprewell, chief of operations. Neither Sprewell or Fielder had previously been arrested in the case.
The Richardsons and six others turned themselves in to police on June 9, 2016. The six others arrested were Robert Mitchell Anderson, Russell David Burkhalter, Samuel Max Tucker, Harry Anthony Bailey, Robert Chad Watson and William Greg McCary, who died from a fall at Little River Canyon in May 2017.
In July 2017, three more arrests were made on felony theft by taking, bribery and RICO charges, with Charles Raiden Sherman, David Gary English and Rodney Don Holder being taken into custody.
History
On Nov. 2, 2017, the Floyd County Board of Education approved a settlement with Johnson Controls Inc. which will pay the system $2.3 million and provide services and equipment for two years. The total value of the settlement is $2.7 million, and money from it has been put toward school system projects.
Derry Richardson had worked for Johnson Controls before taking his position with Floyd County Schools. However, the company was not a party in the RICO lawsuit brought by the school system. The state attempted to add Johnson Controls as a party, but that request was denied in Floyd County Superior Court.
Then this March, the school system received $1,138,007 through the liquidation of seized and forfeited items connected to the RICO case. Some of the returned funds came from an auction of seized and forfeited items held Nov. 18, 2017, at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds. More recovered funds, totaling $123,218, were received by the school system in May, to be put toward security upgrades at two schools.