The most recent update to the case was the indictment of now 17 alleged co-conspirators and subsequent arrests of Sam Sprewell, the former chief of operations for Floyd County Schools, and James David Fielder, who both who turned themselves in at the jail in October.
Fielder and Sprewell are both charged with RICO violations. Fielder is additionally charged with money laundering and theft by receiving. Sprewell is also charged on a bribery and theft by taking charge.
While the civil proceedings, finalized earlier in the year, had been taking place in Floyd County Superior Court, the criminal case began in earnest.
At 111 pages, the massive criminal indictment handed up by the September Grand Jury, stated not only did the group conspire to steal money from the school system, they also donated the money to pro-SPLOST groups in order to “increase the SPLOST and ELOST money available to them.”
According to the indictment:
Derry Richardson instructed the co-conspirators to donate to the group to Rome/Floyd Citizens for Better Education — an independent committee which encourages citizens to vote for ELOST extensions. ELOST funds are primarily put toward funding construction projects, the area which the conspiracy primarily siphoned funds.
Richardson is accused of using his position as maintenance director in the school system to steal millions of dollars from the school system and included family, friends and co-workers in the ongoing scheme.
Conspirators created inflated, and in some cases completely fraudulent, invoices for construction and maintenance projects.
Richardson included his wife Lisa Richardson, his father Jimmy Richardson and brother Dwayne Richardson in the plot.
The Richardsons, along with eight others, turned themselves in at the Floyd County jail on June 9, 2016, on RICO and theft charges. Those arrested were Robert Mitchell Anderson, Russell David Burkhalter, Samuel Max Tucker, Harry Anthony Bailey, Robert Chad Watson and William Greg McCary, who died from a fall at Little River Canyon in May 2017.
In July 2017, three more arrests were made on felony theft by taking, bribery and RICO charges, with Charles Raiden Sherman, David Gary English and Rodney Don Holder being taken into custody.
The final two men charged in the case — Fielder and Sprewell — both turned themselves in at the jail in October. Both men were released on bond.
Civil proceedings
As part of the civil case, the school system recouped $1,138,007 through the liquidation of seized and forfeited items connected to the RICO case. More recovered funds, totaling $123,218, were received by the school system in May, to be put toward security upgrades at two schools.
In addition, but not part of the civil RICO case, Richardson’s former employer Johnson Controls Inc. agreed to pay the Floyd County Board of Education $2.3 million and provide services and equipment for two years. The total value of the settlement is $2.7 million.
The state attempted to get Johnson Controls added to the civil case but Floyd County Superior Court Judge Tami Colston denied the request after a hearing in May.
Colston ruled the state had waited too long to file the request and could not prove that the wide-ranging investigation had been the cause of the late filing.
Essentially the civil case ended with the school system recovering about $3.5 million of the estimated $6 million siphoned off over 10 years by employees and contractors.
However, that $6 million figure only represents the amount allegedly stolen by the group. There have been other costs associated with the case — such as the investigation by Floyd County police with a price tag of approximately $429,000.