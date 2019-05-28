Floyd County Schools will present its proposed fiscal year 2020 budget to the general public Thursday at 4 p.m. at their central office on 600 Riverside Parkway.
This will be the first of two hearings the budget will undergo, with the second taking place at the board's next meeting on June 17 at 8:30 a.m.
"If someone has a question after the presentation they can come up and ask," Superintendent Jeff Wilson said.
Revenues for the system are projected to be $102.7 million — an increase of around $2 million — and expenditures are estimated to be $103.5 million — around a $615,000 increase. The system has kept their expenses down compared to last year's budget, which saw a $5.2 million increase in expenses from FY 18 to FY 19.
Board members will be reviewing the $121.9 million school budget, which is an increase of $5.7 million from last year. This number is reached by combining the systems beginning balance — $19.2 million — to its revenues which equals the systems ending balance — $18.3 million — plus expenses.
Wilson said the system's biggest expenses for FY 20 will be personnel, technology and transportation. A big expense will be the $3,000 and 2% raise for teachers, Wilson said. Most of that will be from local money because the state did not fund those raises completely, he said.
Upkeep with technology is crucial for the system, since their curriculum is based on Google Chromebooks, Wilson noted. The other portion of the system's main expenses will be paying for the 30 new, leased school buses, which the board approved in May.
"(We're) trying to get as close to a balanced budget as we can,” Wilson said. "(We're) trying to be as cautious as we can with taxpayer dollars."
The system decided not to refill over 20 positions that were left open from retirements, he said. There were 17-18 teaching positions and five central office positions the system did not refill.
The board will also approve any personnel changes during Thursday's hearing. The meeting is open to the public and the FY 20 budget can be found on the systems website https://www.floydboe.net.