Floyd County Schools launches new website
Floyd County Schools does not just have a new superintendent with Jeff Wilson before the start of the upcoming school year, but it now has a new website.
The creation of the new website is aimed at streamlining access to information for students, parents and community members while doing away with unused pages.
Lenora McEntire, the school system’s public relations coordinator, told board members during a meeting last month that the old website had 6,000 pages, of which only 20 to 30 were frequently used.
Another goal was to make it more user-friendly by making certain tabs and links to pages more visible, now seen in the sizing of the tabs and icons. Also, certain information to be shared with parents, such as school supply lists, which are posted now, are displayed in a prominent position.
The launch of the new website meets a working shift toward having student registration done completely online. System officials are still tinkering with certain features but by the 2019-2020 school year the goal is to have completed the transition to online.
Also, the system is working to have more uniformity in the websites for each school. Principals can design their school’s website, but the look will be similar across the system as it fits into a provided format. Or principals can designate someone to run their school’s website, and that person will receive training from the system’s instructional technologists.
Teachers previously used Google Sites for their webpages, creating differing appearances and information from page to page. Now teachers can work through the backend of Blackboard to create their sites under a more uniform theme.
Through the Blackboard platform the website operates off of, tweets or posts can be sent out from a staff or school page without actually being on a social media site, McEntire said.
To check out the website, visit www.floydboe.net.