The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for multiple counties in north Georgia that have the highest potential for black ice development overnight and early Tuesday.
Delayed openings:
Rome City Schools is closed Tuesday in anticipation of black ice that is expected to develop tonight and early Tuesday morning across North Georgia as roads remain wet and freezing temperatures are expected
From Floyd County Schools: Due to expected unsafe road conditions, we will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, December 11th, for all students, faculty, and staff. A decision about all after school activities will be made by tomorrow at noon
All campuses of Georgia Northwestern Technical College will delay opening until 10 a.m. on Tuesday, due to potential dangerous road conditions.
Georgia Highlands College will delay opening Tuesday until 10 a.m.
The Georgia Department of Labor will delay opening its office in Rome until 10 a.m.
The combination of wet roadways and freezing temperatures will lead to the formation of black ice. With overnight minimum temperatures dipping into the mid 20s to lower 30s mainly along and north of a line from LaGrange to Griffin to Lexington.
We can expect temperatures to rise above freezing between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. in higher elevations.
Most likely areas for black ice are secondary and untreated roadways, bridges and overpasses, porches, sidewalks and decks.