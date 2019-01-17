The Floyd County Schools’ Board of Education called a board meeting Thursday morning at 7 a.m. to vote on personnel recommendations, on whether or not to sell the remaining Midway Primary School property and to give the board members a pay increase.
According to Board Chair Tony Daniels, the board voted to remove Midway from the property list as a school. According to the resolution posted on the board’s website, “a portion of the Midway School property was recently taken by the Georgia Department of Transportation for highway construction and improvement purposes.” The resolution refers to the 3.443 acres of property sold to the Georgia Department of Transportation in September of 2017. Superintendent Jeff Wilson said the system has had some interest in the remaining property and hopes to have it sold as soon as possible. The resolution approved by board members said the remaining property was no longer needed by the school as the students who had attended Midway Primary have been moved to schools in the Pepperell district.
Another approved item was a $200 monthly pay raise for the Floyd Board of Education members. Daniels said the board did a study and it has been many years since the pay amount has been increased, and since it has been approved it will go to the state legislature for approval. If approved by the state, the raise will be effective July 1. Wilson said it was something the board had brought up to him saying “It’s been many, many years” since they have gotten a raise. According to a report from 2007 the Floyd Board of Education asked for a flat fee of $400 a month, the approved resolution from Thursday morning will raise that monthly rate to $600.
Lastly, the board approved the hiring’s of a paraprofessional for Armuchee Elementary School, a zone technician for the county office and a chief safety and security officer, also for the county office. They also approved the retirement and resignations of several staff members whose positions have been posted to the system’s website.