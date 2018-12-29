The past year has brought with it plenty of news regarding local schools as Floyd County Schools has undergone some major changes, welcomed a new superintendent and said goodbye to members of the FCS community.
Here are Floyd County School stories of interest from 2018:
New Superintendent
Jeff Wilson started his role as the new superintendent for Floyd County Schools on July 2, taking the place of John Jackson as the leader of the school system. Wilson was announced as the new superintendent in late May and between May and July he visited the schools in the system to build relationships with staff.
“I’ve been on the other side of that,” feeling the “angst” of working within a school system which just welcomed in a new superintendent, he told the Rome News-Tribune during an interview earlier this year.
Wilson also said in the interview he did not intend to try and fix a “good” school system, saying instead he would focus more on listening to teachers and finding areas that need to be tweaked.
Under Wilson and the Floyd County Schools’ board of education, the system has adopted a new assessment plan for the school system, broke ground on new projects and focused on budget issues.
Other major discussions to come from the board of education this year have been aligning city and county calendars to have the same fall break, ending the free lunch program and keeping the free breakfast program, voting on building a new Pepperell Middle School on the site of the existing school, closing McHenry Primary School and various personnel changes throughout the system.
Personnel Changes
Floyd County Schools have seen a number of retirements in 2018, ranging from their former superintendent John Jackson to various school principals in the system.
When Jackson came on, the system was still responding to the fallout of the discovery of decade-long thefts resulting in $6.3 million taken from the system — resulting in an ongoing RICO investigation.
Alto Park’s Principal Angela Brock announced her retirement in January, bringing the number of principals the school system needed to find to four. Former Cave Spring Elementary Principal Trina Self retired, and Glenwood Primary Principal Jill Shepherd retired at the end of March. In addition, former Johnson Elementary Principal LaDonna Turrentine moved over to Coosa High to become the principal there.
Carmen Jones, principal of Pepperell Elementary, also announced her retirement this year, a position she held for eight years. She said she needed to spend more time with her family.
Glen White, former Model High School principal, retired from his role as director of student services at the FCS main office.
Also, in personnel changes for the year was the termination of administrative assistant of facilities Jeffrey Ryan Lance. The 26-year-old was fired in March, a day after a GBI and Floyd County Police Department sting resulted in his arrest on felony charges of aggravated child molestation and use of a computer to seduce a child.
Remembering
“He was a Coosa Eagle. I think he flew above his circumstances,” Beth Wade said of 2017 graduate of Coosa High School Fernando Guzman, who passed away in January in his fifth and final battle with cancer. Guzman’s impact on friends and family across the Coosa community was expressed by the stories they told of him after he was gone. The annual soccer match between students and faculty known as the Fernando Cup, a fundraiser for Guzman’s scholarship fund, was held once again this year, and will be for as many years as is possible.
Coosa High School lost another member of its community this year when junior Marshall Watson lost his life in a one car wreck on U.S. 411 west of Cave Spring. The 16-year-old was remembered for his love of welding as well as his mission to beautify the Coosa campus by planting rose gardens.
"To me, that was an example of what kind of person he was, just a caring individual. He took care of the little details to make everything look beautiful," Turrentine said. "We're going to name the rose garden the Marshall Watson Rose Garden."
Emily Brown, an 18-year-old alumni of Coosa High, also lost her life in a automobile wreck this year. She graduated from Coosa in 2017 where she studied healthcare at the College and Career Academy.
Coosa High School lost three of its own in 2018, all of whom left their marks on the community.