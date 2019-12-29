An appeal concerning a judge’s ruling to allow the district attorney to dismiss two flawed indictments in the Floyd County Schools’ RICO case is expected to be heard in the Georgia Court of Appeals in April.
A brief of the appellant’s arguments was filed on Dec. 13 with the appellate court and concerns whether or not Floyd County Superior Court Judge Jack Niedrach should have allowed District Attorney Leigh Patterson to dismiss the two indictments.
On Aug. 12, Judge Niedrach ruled that the DA could drop both indictments, which gives them a six month period in which to re-indict.
Attorneys for defendants in the case argued the court should have thrown out both indictments.
The distinction between dropping the indictments and having the court throw them out boils down to whether or not the case continues.
Prosecutors get two chances to re-indict if their indictment is thrown out by a judge, however they may dismiss charges and re-indict as many times as they need to.
The flaws in previous indictments — both weighing in at 100 plus pages — come down to small, but important, flaws. The first indictment lacked the phrase establishing the court’s jurisdiction in the matter but also had “T” instead of “true,” denoting a true bill from the grand jury. The second was corrected but still lacked the establishment of venue, according to motions filed in the case.
Brian Steel, the attorney for David English, announced he intended to appeal the judge’s ruling at the August hearing and multiple defendants have since joined the appeal.
Attorneys for the defendants of the RICO case are petitioning the court of appeals to overturn Niedrach’s decision stating the last two indictments were void and therefore the entire case needs to be dismissed.
Niedrach told prosecutors they did not have to wait on the resolution of any appeals before they re-indict the case. The case has not been re-indicted.
According to accusations and information presented in court, Derry Richardson is accused of using his position as maintenance director in the school system to steal millions of dollars from the school system and included family, friends and co-workers in the ongoing scheme.
Conspirators are accused of creating inflated, and in some cases completely fraudulent, invoices for both construction and maintenance projects.
Multiple people have been charged with RICO violations and other charges in the case.
Along with Derry Richardson, his wife Lisa Richardson, his father Jimmy Richardson and brother Dwayne Richardson are all charged.
Also charged are Russell David Burkhalter, Samuel Max Tucker, Harry Anthony Bailey, Robert Chad Watson, Charles Raiden Sherman, David Gary English, Rodney Don Holder, Sam Sprewell and James David Fielder.
Two men who were originally accused in the case — William Greg McCary and Robert Mitchell Anderson — are deceased.
While a majority of those accused were arrested in 2016, the criminal case only began to move forward in 2018 after a civil case wrapped up. Essentially the civil case ended with the school system recovering about $3.5 million of the estimated $6 million siphoned off over 10 years by employees and contractors.