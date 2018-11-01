The Floyd County Schools Elementary Kaleidoscope students participated in a lot of sleuthing during their Mystery Mission Day on Thursday and will again today at Georgia Highlands College’s Floyd County Campus.
First through third-graders participated on Thursday, while fourth- and fifth-graders will have their day today. Around 215 students were to participate each day and rotate stations where they engage in hands on learning activities designed to stimulate learning. Each elementary school from Floyd County is represented and students are broken up into groups randomly to allow them to connect with students from other schools.
Each station is different and encourages hands-on learning. The Candy Corn Caper station has students act as sketch artists as they sketch a suspect based on the description read to them. The Mission Impossible station featured breakout boxes for the first through third graders, making students work together to collect clues and unlock the box for a special surprise. Fourth- and fifth-graders will have an escape room set up for them today, said Floyd County Elementary gifted teacher Allison Espy who organized the event. The favorite station from Thursday’s group was the Mystery Mixture station which allowed students to mix together gooey concoctions, another popular station was the dance station where students learned the moves to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” Espy added.
The Kaleidoscope program has four units it recycles over the course of four years. The Mystery Mission unit was done four years ago and will be reused again in the future. The other units are international day, an architectural day and a mock presidential election which each school conducts individually. To be a part of the Kaleidoscope program kids must be referred by a teacher or parent and pass a test qualifying them in three out of four criteria the program focuses on. The four areas are mental ability, achievement, creativity and motivation.