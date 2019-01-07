The Floyd County Schools’ board room was full Monday night with students who were recognized for their achievement during the meeting, along with their parents and coaches.
Coosa High School’s state champion girls varsity volleyball team, Armuchee High School’s varsity competition cheerleading team, representatives from the College and Career Academy, and the Floyd County eSports team were all recognized at the meeting.
The state champions were recognized by name and board members handed them certificates. The College and Career Academy was in the academic spotlight Monday as some of its students came up and shared their experiences with the board.
Students spoke about their success with applying to colleges, gaining experience through internships and finding out what they want to do with their life.
The Floyd County eSports team was the last group recognized Pepperell High School student Jakob Liggons called the sport a rising star in the entertainment industry. He showed a video of team members to the board explaining the importance of the sport and what it is bringing to Floyd County Schools.
Another person recognized, but not in attendance, was Abigail Shetter who died on New Year’s Day. Superintendent Jeff Wilson asked for those in attendance to pray for her family as they go through this difficult time.
“Really proud of who she was and her life and we will celebrate that life,” Wilson said.
Shetter was a dual enrollment senior from Pepperell High School and was recognized at December’s board meeting for completing all graduation requirements through the Floyd Transitional Academy. She was set to walk at graduation with her fellow Pepperell High students in May.
A new chair and vice chair for the 2019 calendar year were decided at the beginning of the meeting. Last year’s chair, Chip Hood, nominated 2018’s vice chair Tony Daniel to replace him. Jay Shell was nominated and voted in as vice-chair. There was a brief pause as the board members shuffled into new positions which they will stay in for the rest of the year.
“This is called the musical chair section,” Wilson said jokingly.
Wilson was wearing his Clemson sweater vest and promised board members and those attending the meetings they would get out in time to watch the National Championship game.