The Floyd County Commission recognized a number of longtime employees for their years of service. Receiving special service pins at the board's Monday meeting were:
- 35 years: Bill Peace, 911 Center
- 30 years: Greg Dobbins, police department
- 25 years: Michael Bell, police department; Brad Walker, public works
- 20 years: Charles Miller, police department; Chris Hall, sheriff's office; James Pilgrim, sheriff's office
- 15 years: Michael Skeen, public works; Jayne Diggs, public works
- 10 years: Barbara Penson, clerk of Superior Court; Jack Niedrach, Superior Court judge