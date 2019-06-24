Qualified local organizations have until July 5 to apply for $43,947 in federal funds under a Emergency Food and Shelter National Board program supplement.
Floyd County has been chosen to receive the funding to supplement EFSP programs in the county which will be distributed through its United Way affiliate.
A local board made up of community representatives will determine how the funds awarded to Floyd County will be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service organizations in the area.
A national board chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency, and consisting of representatives from the American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, National Council of Churches of Christ in the U.S.A., the Jewish Federations of North America, the Salvation Army and United Way Worldwide made the determination to place funds in this area.
Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must meet all of the following criteria:
* be private, voluntary nonprofits or units of government
* have an accounting system
* be eligible to receive federal funds
* practice non-discrimination
* have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs
* if they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a volunteer board.
Qualifying organizations interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Alli Mitchell at the United Way of Rome and Floyd County in writing, by email at info@uwrome.org, to request an application.