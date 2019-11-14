The 2019 property taxes for Floyd County and the city of Rome are due Friday.
The Tax Commissioner's office is expected to collect $85 million in property taxes on behalf of the state of Georgia, the City of Rome and Floyd County, as well as the Rome and Floyd County school systems.
Property taxes provide a significant amount of income for local governments, with majority of the tax money staying within Floyd county.
Taxes can be paid in the Tax Commissioner’s office at the Historic Courthouse, 4 Government Plaza, by mail at P.O. Box 26 Rome, GA. 30162 or online at www.floydcountytax.com. Taxes may be paid either with cash, check, credit or debit card.
There are two drop boxes: one in the courthouse parking lot, directly across from the new courthouse entrance, and another in the historic courthouse hallway. All credit or debit card transactions, either online or in the tax office, will be charged a transaction fee.
Office hours at the Tax Commissioner’s office are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For payments to be received before the deadline, they must be paid in the office before 5 p.m. on Friday Nov. 15, or they must be postmarked by the U.S. Postal Service by Nov. 15. Payments received after Nov. 15 will be assessed interest charges. Partial payments are also accepted and encouraged for those who are unable to pay the entire bill before the deadline.
For any questions regarding property tax payments, contact Floyd County Tax Commissioner Kevin Payne at 706-291-5148 or at paynek@floydcountyga.org.