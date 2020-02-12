One of the biggest spring events in Rome last year was Pup-A-Palooza, drawing over 400 dogs to the Ridge Ferry Dog Park in one day.
Since then, PAWS, Rome-Floyd Parks & Recreation and Friends of the Dog Park have been planning for this year's dog social event and trying to figure out how to top last year.
Jeff Mitchell, director of the county's Public Animal Welfare Services facility, contacted Floyd County Warden Michael Long and asked if the inmates could make some prizes for a silent auction or raffle.
According to Long, the prison received a state-funded education grant, which they used to fund the carpentry shop.
"We like to give each inmate a project so that they can become personally invested in it," the warden said.
Mitchell ended up requesting five dog houses and the men got to work. With the leftover material from the construction, they built two dog beds that will also act as prizes.
"We're in the process of meeting with Friends of the Dog Park and deciding on a silent auction or raffle," Mitchell said.
Mitchell and Friends of the Dog Park are planning on meeting next Tuesday to discuss Pup-A-Palooza.
The five dog houses range in size from one extra-large house, two medium-large houses and two small houses
The styles of the doghouses vary as well, with one having built-in food and water dishes and another with a University of Georgia logo over the entryway.
The beds are box-shaped and have room for a pillow or dog mattress to be placed inside.
The funds raised from the raffle or silent auction will be split between PAWS and Friends of the Dog Park.
Right now, the dog houses and beds are on display at the PAWS building at 99 North Ave. Mitchell said they may be moved to the Parks & Recreation headquarters on Shorter Avenue, depending on the foot-traffic.
Pup-A-Palooza will take place on May 3 at Ridge Ferry Dog Park on Riverside Parkway.