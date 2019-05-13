The Floyd County Commission is expected to approve changes to the county employee retirement plan at their meeting tonight.
The proposed changes include reducing the penalty for early retirement to 3% for all employees and granting full benefits to employees at age 62 if they have at least 30 years of service.
The new plan – slated to go into effect July 1 – would also allow five year vesting at the age of 65, give service-time credit to former city of Rome employees and roll excess vacation time over to sick leave, which could be used in calculating time in service.
Commissioners go over their agenda during a pre-meeting caucus, which starts at 4 p.m. The regular meeting follows at 6 p.m. Both sessions, in the County Administration Building at 12 E. Fourth Ave., are public.
During the caucus, the board is scheduled to hear from Carrie Wilder, community relations director with the Georgia Lottery Corp.
The state agency is meeting with officials around the state to present information on the number of HOPE Scholarships awarded in the county and other ways the lottery specifically benefits local residents.
Among the other items on the regular agenda is approval of the final revised 2018 budget.
Commissioners also are expected to sign off on the purchase of a $54,900 hydroseeder – a piece of heavy machinery for maintaining grass and turf – which is mainly funded through a $50,000 earmark in the 2013 special purpose, local option sales tax package.
A group of items on the consent agenda include the transfer to the Land Bank Authority of three blighted lots on Pleasant Valley Road that came into county possession through tax sales.
Properties at 600 Pennington Ave, 1815 Flannery St. and 1 Elberta St. also are slated to go to the land bank. The joint authority was created with the city of Rome to have greater flexibility to assemble and market parcels to get them back on the tax rolls.
The consent agenda is made up of noncontroversial items that can be approved with a single motion.
Also on the list is approval of a fee reduction to $25 per child from $45 per child for cheerleading through the Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation Department.