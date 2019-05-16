An overhaul of their employee retirement policy netted a standing ovation when the Floyd County Commission adopted it this week.
“This is huge,” said Sheriff Tim Burkhalter, who served on the committee that spent over a year revamping the benefits plan and was among the crowd attending Tuesday’s meeting.
“This work allowed us to make it possible for our county employees to retire early enough to, hopefully, enjoy quality of life in their senior years,” Burkhalter wrote in an email to staffers the following day.
The changes are set to take effect July 1. County Manager Jamie McCord said the two major improvements provide options for employees to retire before age 65.
One cuts the penalty for early retirement to 3 percent, making it a more affordable option than it’s been in the past.
“Everybody’s situation is different,” McCord said. “Chasing bad guys or shoveling asphalt at 60 is a whole lot different than when you’re 35.”
The other grants full benefits to employees who are at least 62 and have 30 or more years of service. McCord said it rewards their commitment to the county and could encourage trained workers to stay.
“A lot of employees won’t reach 30 years and, based on hiring trends, we probably won’t see much of that,” he said. “Millennials don’t stay at a job long-term. They move around.”
Assistant County Manager Gary Burkhalter said either option is projected to cost the county about $275,000 a year.
Other changes include giving service-time credit to city of Rome employees who come to work for the county. Rome already does that for former county employees. Also, new employees age 65 and older will be fully vested in five years instead of the standard 10 years.
“It’s a good benefit for a second-career employee ... and it benefits the county with their experience,” McCord said.
Employees who have accumulated the maximum number of vacation days also will be able to roll them over to sick time, which will count toward time in service.
Commission Chair Scotty Hancock said board members have wanted to adjust the policy for some time and they’re pleased the changes could be worked into the budget. While benefits aren’t necessarily something young workers consider when looking for a job, it puts county workers on a solid footing.
“This is not about recruiting,” Hancock said. “It’s about taking care of the employees who have been with us as loyal, faithful employees.
Hancock is a former county employee himself. He started at animal control and rose to lead the Floyd County Emergency Management Agency before taking a job in the private sector.
Burkhalter was hired by the county 33 years ago as a jailor and rose through the ranks. He won the sheriff’s seat in 2004, defeating the 12-year incumbent, and is in the middle of his fourth four-year term.
He’s clashed with the board over the years on issues such as pay rates and furloughs, but his email proclaimed “light at the end of the tunnel.”
“This commission listened, engaged us as a committee to come forth with options we could work with and made it happen,” Burkhalter wrote. “I would like to commend them publicly and encourage each employee to do the same.”