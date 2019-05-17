The Georgia Department of Revenue is installing a new state-of-the-art system, Georgia Driver Record and Integrated Vehicle Enterprise System (DRIVES), to upgrade and modernize the vehicle registration and titling system. The new Georgia DRIVES system will enable more self-service options with the goal of improving customer service and enhancing data integrity.
Beginning on Tuesday, some online vehicle services and location hours may be reduced in preparation for the system upgrade. Implementation of the new system will require the vehicle registrations and titling services to be unavailable on Friday. During June, customers may experience longer than normal wait times when visiting the tag office. Individuals who ordinarily renew online will not experience delays.
“Our office wants to continue providing excellent customer service leading up to the Memorial Day launch of the Georgia DRIVES system, which will improve efficiencies both in Floyd County and throughout the State,” said Floyd County Tax Commissioner Kevin Payne. “It’s important for residents to be aware of which services will not be available.”
What to expect:
- Thursday the Tax Office will close early at 4 p.m.
- Friday the Floyd County Tag Office will be closed and not be able to process any transactions.
- All online motor vehicle related services including online tag renewal services will be offline starting Tuesday through May 27.
- Motor Vehicle Self Service Kiosks will be offline Tuesday through May 27.
- The Motor Vehicle Division will only be able to process Trip Permit transactions at the Department of Revenue Southmeadow facility. All other transactions including International Fuel Tax Agreements and International Registration Plans will be unavailable.
How will this impact Georgia customers and drivers?
- In the first month of the DRIVES system, walk-in customers may experience delays and longer than normal wait times.
- Customers and dealers seeking to conduct any title transactions should complete their business at a county tag office prior to Friday.
- Dealers will be able to initiate electronic title and registration transactions and issue temporary operating permits over Memorial Day weekend.
- Law enforcement will still have access to motor vehicle records through a statewide backup file.
- The Department of Driver Services will not be affected.
For more information, contact Tax Commissioner’s office at 706-291-5150.