Floyd County OKs property tax cut
Tax bills go out the first part of September and are due by Nov. 15.
Commissioners set 9.480 mills for the county maintenance and operations tax, down 0.007 mills from 2017. It's equal to a savings of 28 cents on a house valued at $100,000.
County Manager Jamie McCord said it would decrease by about $20,000 the amount of revenue expected to be collected. The county's general fund budget is balanced with a transfer of $3 million from savings and, "I'm a little nervous" about recommending a larger cut, he told the board.
Property values in the county have risen overall and several residents pressed the board at a recent public hearing for a rollback in the millage rate.
All city and county residents pay the M&O levy.
Residents in the unincorporated area also will pay 18.300 mills for the county school system, 1.650 mills for fire protection and 0.656 mills for solid waste — a total of 30.086 mills, less any exemptions.
The Floyd County Board of Education dropped its rate by 0.055 mills, equal to a $2.20 savings from the 2017 tax on a $100,000 home.
Cave Spring residents will pay the county M&O and school levy, equal to 27.78 mills.
There's no city tax, but residents pay $12 a month for fire protection and tiered rates for garbage pickup. Mayor Dennis Shoaf said the City Council approved an increase of 50 cents a month for each service; there's a $2 increase for commercial carts and Dumpsters.
Rome residents pay the county M&O, city and school taxes. The Rome City Commission set its millage rate at 27.536 Monday — with the school system's share at 17.450 mills.
"That's unchanged from 2017," said City Commissioner Evie McNiece, who chairs the finance committee.
Including the county M&O, Rome residents' property tax will be at 37.016 mills this year.