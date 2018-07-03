Floyd County man tosses sheriff’s hat into election ring
Floyd County businessman and longtime law enforcement officer Ronnie Kilgo announced his candidacy for the 2020 Floyd County Sheriff’s seat. Kilgo, who owns Rome Gas, has been a reserve deputy for the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office for the past eight years. Prior to that, he served full-time with the FCSO and two years as an investigator for the District Attorney’s office.
Below is his announcement:
After much encouragement from friends, family, and many of the movers and shakers of Rome and Floyd County, and after prayer and thought for the last three months, I have decided to seek the Republican Party’s nomination for Sheriff of Floyd County. I feel I am well qualified and have the right kind of experience to serve the people of Rome and Floyd County.
I was born, educated and raised a family with two sons — Jamie and Jonathan — here in Floyd County. Serving in law enforcement 18 years and owning a business for 29 years has given me the right kind of experience.
I will bring new, fresh leadership to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office. The men and women of the sheriff’s office want to know you understand and appreciate the work they do. Leadership touches everyone.
I look forward to meeting friends both new and old during the campaign.