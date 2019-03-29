Floyd County Commissioners put the brakes on a requested commercial rezoning for a lot at the entrance to Celanese Village.
"If somebody turns it into a little convenience store, the neighbors are going to be upset," Commissioner Rhonda Wallace noted before the vote to table action at 200 Chatillon Road.
The tract is across the street from OTR Wheel Engineering Inc. and near the Floyd County Board of Education. Planning Director Art Newell said it's zoned for high-density residential use but has nine parking spaces and has housed a number of small businesses through the years.
"Most people think it's already zoned commercial," Newell said.
Still, commissioners questioned the need for Community Commercial zoning over a less-intensive category such as Office-Institutional or Neighborhood-Office-Commercial.
"People are very proud of their area and I think Rhonda's got a legitimate point," Commissioner Wright Bagby Jr. said.
Commission Chair Scotty Hancock said the county has been rehabilitating sidewalks and drainage in the neighborhood through an earmark in the 2013 special purpose, local option sales tax package. He suggested deferring action to talk with the property owner about changing the category.
Hardy Realty is marketing the property and reportedly has a contract with a potential purchaser. Newell contacted them between the board's caucus and public hearing and they agreed to seek NOC zoning instead.
The change means the application will have to go through the Rome-Floyd Planning Commission again and won't be heard by the County Commission until May.
Hancock received approval from the board to waive any additional fees. Wallace, who first raised the issue earlier this month, said residents who contacted her would be relieved.
"I don't want to do anything to jeopardize their contract, but I do want to protect our people," she said.
In other actions last week, the board approved a special use permit for a wedding and special events venue on a 44-acre agricultural tract at 96 Hiram Road near Shannon.
"This is pretty isolated," Commissioner Allison Watters said.
Commissioners have indicated they want to adopt an ordinance regulating the location and operating requirements for the increasingly popular rural event-settings.
The board approved a permit in August for a 19.4-acre property at 135 Bethel Church Road in Silver Creek. It rejected an application in June for a venue that would have refurbished and reused the historic Margaretta Hall at 248 Reynolds Bend Road. Commissioners said the comparatively small 8-acre tract wouldn't adequately buffer the existing homes.