Floyd County judge race to be decided Tuesday
Floyd County voters will choose a Superior Court judge Tuesday, along with party nominees for the local and state general election this fall.
Early voting ended Friday with 2,574 ballots cast, according to Elections Supervisor Willie Green. All 25 precincts will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Rome attorneys Emily Matson and Kay Ann Wetherington are vying for the seat being vacated by Superior Court Chief Judge Tami Colston. Matson, in private practice, specializes in family and civil law. Wetherington is an assistant district attorney in Colston's courtroom.
There's also a Georgia Appeals Court contest to be decided on the nonpartisan ballot. The judge races also are listed on both partisan ballots.
Ninety-six Floyd County voters asked for the nonpartisan ballot, according to Green, compared to 718 opting to vote in the Democratic primary and 1,760 picking the Republican ballot. Georgia is an open primary state, which means voters may choose either ballot without registering with a party.
While the GOP maintains a clear advantage locally, there's been a shift since the last midterm primary that included statewide races.
In the 2014 primary, 81.6 percent of eligible Floyd Countians voted on the Republican ballot and 18.4 percent voted in the Democratic elections. This year's early voting period saw 68.4 percent pick up a Republican ballot and 27.9 percent choose Democratic.
With five Republican candidates battling for their party's nomination in the governor race, there is expected to be at least one run-off in that primary. Candidates must receive over 50 percent of the vote to win outright and there are several other GOP races with three candidates.
Voters who choose the Democratic ballot now won't be able to weigh in on the July 24 runoff. Those who vote in the GOP primary or nonpartisan election will be eligible.