Since starting as jail administrator in 2010, Sheriff’s Maj. Bob Sapp has had several goals, one of which is to help inmates better themselves, especially those with mental health issues.
As his decade as jail administrator comes to a close, and after six years of planning, Sapp’s goal is finally coming to fruition with the renovation of the Floyd County Jail’s medical facility and construction of the new mental health wing.
The jail currently has four medical beds and zero mental health beds. After the renovations and wing construction is complete, the jail will have 20 medical beds and 20 to 30 mental health beds.
One aspect of the new facility Sapp is particularly excited about is the treatment programs that are going to be introduced.
“We won’t just be warehousing them but treating them as well,” he said.
Some of the programs that will be offered for the inmates are group therapy and life classes such as financial planning and drug awareness.
The mental health wing will also help treat inmates with drug addiction, according to Sapp.
Currently, the project totals out to nearly $6 million from a combination of 2013 and 2017 special purpose, local option sales tax funds.
Floyd County Commissioners are expected to sign off on the final price at the county meeting on Tuesday.
On Monday, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office security team began discussing the care of inmates in the jail during the renovations.
“Usually with massive renovations, most jails board inmates out. But with a jail our size, that could cost as much as the project itself,” Sapp said.
Instead, staff are currently trying to figure out a strategic security plan to continue boarding inmates and work on the construction of the new mental health wing “so the community can remain safe and the jail operations aren’t interrupted.”
Sapp stated that the cost of overtime for staff at the jail costs significantly less than boarding out inmates.
One aspect Sapp and the security team is very concerned about is “objective classification,” which is keeping certain groups of prisoners separate.
Some examples include those in jail for felonies or misdemeanors as well as rival gang members and federal and non-federal inmates.
“With having a whole section of the jail closed off for a long duration of time, we have to be careful with inmate movements and make sure we keep certain prisoners separate,” Sapp explained.
Carroll Daniels, a Gainesville based construction company, will begin working on the project within the next seven weeks.
Sapp said he will be retiring with Sheriff Tim Burkhalter at the end of 2020 and is very excited to oversee the beginning of the construction.
Sapp anticipates the wing will be complete at the end of November 2021.
Inmates and mental health
Mental health care is a top priority at the jail, especially during the holiday season.
According to Sapp, the jail currently has about 300 inmates, both male and female, who are on some type of medication — and 12 severely mentally ill inmates.
“A lot of people who are mentally ill are usually committing crimes like being in the wrong place at the wrong time... it’s sad, really,” Sapp said.
Jail staff are very on guard this time of year because of the increase in depression and suicide attempts in the jail.
“It’s the time of year where people really want to be with their families ... the holidays are very hard on the inmates.” Sapp explained.
Due to the recent Jeffrey Epstein suicide, Sapp said, guards are even more vigilant with depressed inmates. He said about half a dozen “copycat” suicides have been attempted at the jail since then.
“It’s very hard on the staff, inmates and families of victims,” Sapp said.
Floyd County Jail provides mandatory mental health training for all of the staff with National Alliance for Mental Illness executive director Bonnie Moore.