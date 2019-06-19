Four cases of hepatitis A are the first of the year confirmed in Floyd County residents since Georgia saw an uptick in the number of hepatitis A cases last June.
According to a Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District release:
Georgia is one of 18 states to experience an outbreak of the highly contagious liver infection, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
As of June 2018, 418 cases of hepatitis A have been confirmed statewide. Of those cases, 183 have been in the Northwest Health District. This district normally sees, on average, one case a year.
Public Health Officials believe that the increase of hepatitis A cases in Northwest Georgia is caused by the hepatitis A outbreak in Tennessee that has sickened 1,600 people since December 2017.
“We noticed the spread of illness go across the state line from Tennessee into Georgia,” says Northwest Health District Epidemiologist Melissa Hunter. “And we’ve watched it move south, roughly following U.S. Highway 27, I-75, and their surrounding counties, propelled by illicit drug use, both IV and non-IV.”
Hepatitis A is a vaccine-preventable, infectious disease of the liver caused by the hepatitis A virus. It is usually transmitted from person to person through the fecal-oral route or by consumption of contaminated food or water.
The Floyd County Health Department, 16 E 12th St., is offering free hepatitis A vaccinations. Officials are urging those most at risk to get the vaccination. There is no appointment necessary and vaccinations are available during regular business hours.
According to officials, the best ways to prevent hepatitis A is to practice good hygiene, proper hand washing, careful and sanitary preparation of food, and to get vaccinated against the hepatitis A virus.
If a person has had hepatitis A in the past, they have lifelong immunity to the disease. Also, since a hepatitis A vaccination is required for school-aged children born after January , 2006, they do not need to be re-vaccinated.
Most people who get hepatitis A feel are sick for several weeks, but they usually recover completely without any lasting liver damage. In rare cases, hepatitis A can cause liver failure and death.
For more information about hepatitis A and free hepatitis A vaccinations, contact the Floyd County Health Department at 706-295-6123 or visit nwgapublichealth.org.