Floyd County goes back to school
School is back on for Floyd County students today, as the new school year begins with Superintendent Jeff Wilson now at the helm of the school system.
Wilson starts the new school year as superintendent after the board replaced the retired Superintendent John Jackson.
“I am so excited about tomorrow as we see our students come back to school in Floyd County,” Wilson tweeted Wednesday. “We have missed you all so much!”
Two schools have made changes to their traffic flows.
At Armuchee High school buses will drop off and pick up students in the old cafeteria lot on the north side of the school. The two lanes on the south side of the school formerly used for buses will now be utilized as a space for students to be dropped off and picked up — parents who arrive before school is dismissed in the afternoon need to drive as far as they can down the lane before parking.
The road in front of the school is now a two-way street for bus traffic and for students parking in the sophomore lot on the north side of the school. Also the road between the gym and auxiliary gym will be closed to traffic.
Model Elementary is instituting a “Silent Dismissal” procedure this school year. From 2:45-3:15 p.m., parents arriving to pick up their children need to pull into lane one in the pickup line — there is a merge lane into this single lane. Eleven cars will be permitted into the lane by school personnel at a time.
A school official will then take down the “Silent Dismissal” ID card number from each arriving parent and that student will be released from their classroom to leave the school, following the red safety zone lines to the passenger side of their parent’s car.
An infomercial has been posted to the Floyd County Schools YouTube page to further explain the process to parents.