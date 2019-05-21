No federal grant money is coming to offset the cost of extending the runway at Floyd County's airport.
Assistant County Manager Gary Burkhalter said Tuesday officials learned that morning that Richard B. Russell Airport was not one of the Georgia facilities awarded funds for infrastructure improvements.
The 2013 special purpose, local option sales tax package contains $5.7 million for the project but the low bid last fall was nearly $3 million higher. Officials had been hoping to get a piece of the $779.5 million just awarded nationwide for airport improvements.
"Three Georgia airports got a total of about $6.8 million ... We were not on the list," Burkhalter told members of the Floyd County Airport Commission.
Fallback plans are to break the project down into smaller jobs and call for bids again. Burkhalter said he, County Manager Jamie McCord and Airport Manager John Carroll would be meeting with engineers next week to start drawing up the documents.
"We'll bid it out in pieces. It will probably be the earthwork, grading and drainage in one; the paving and striping in another; and the electrical, lighting and things like that in a third," Burkhalter said.
Close to $1 million of the SPLOST earmark is already spent on engineering, plans, property acquisition and other expenses.
Some of the work is also in the airport's official work plan. Burkhalter said that means there could be other funding sources for items such as completing the perimeter fencing and removing the hill obstruction at the end of the runway.
"We were shocked to find out we were that far off on the initial estimates," he said.
The 2013 estimates were deliberately high, but McCord has said there's more construction work now than companies can keep up with and prices have spiked.
Also, the addition was upgraded from 1,000 feet to 1,260 feet to bring the runway to 7,000 feet. That's long enough to accommodate most corporate jets and all but the largest planes.
Airport Commission Chairman Chip Hood said he wanted to try to find out why the shovel-ready project didn't make the cut for the grant. City and county leaders lobbied strongly for the funding on a trip to Washington D.C. earlier this year.
County Commissioner Rhonda Wallace, the board's liaison to the citizen panel, suggested a joint letter to U.S. Sens. Johnny Isakson and David Perdue and Rep. Tom Graves. In addition to expressing their disappointment, she said, it should include full details of the county's preparations.
"It will show we're unified; we're working together," Wallace said.
Carroll noted that the airports that received the grants — in Baxley, Claxton and Franklin County — are in rural areas.
"These are very, very small and needing the infrastructure to be self-sufficient. That does not describe Floyd County," he said.
The base and asphalt used must meet Federal Aviation Administration specifications, which are different than those for regular road paving projects. However, McCord has said county crews would likely be able to do some of the work to help defray the cost.