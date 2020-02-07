A man wanted for a series of thefts in Floyd County was captured in Osceola, Arkansas early Friday morning.
John James Shillibeer, 31, is accused of leading police in a chase in a small community north of Memphis early Friday before being captured several hours later.
Shillibeer has been wanted locally since November after allegedly breaking into homes and churches across the community. Investigator Amy Nails with the Floyd County Police Department said since Shillibeer fled this area police say he may have continued his theft spree in Florida and Alabama.
The vehicle he was driving in Memphis just prior to his capture may also have been stolen, she said.
He'd knocked on the front door of a home in Osceola. When the resident called police he took off, passing police as he left the neighborhood. Officers turned around and hit their blue lights, Nails said, and Shillibeer took off at a high rate of speed.
He wrecked the stolen vehicle near an industrial site in Osceola and took off on foot around 1:30 a.m. Police set up a perimeter and soon after the sun came up, Nails said he was taken into custody.
FCPD had described Shillibeer as armed and considered dangerous and warned people not to approach him. Nails was not sure if he had any firearms on him or in the car prior to being taken into custody in Osceola.
Earlier this week, 27-year-old Miranda Leigh Allen was arrested on entering an auto charge. She is believed have been an accomplice with Shillibeer on at least one theft. She is also being held on an undisclosed warrant for authorities in Bay County, Florida.
Authorities in both Bartow and Polk counties also suspect Shillibeer of involvement in crimes in those communities.
Shillibeer is being held on undisclosed felony charges in Arkansas and the investigator said she was unsure whether or not he would face extradition to Georgia any time soon.