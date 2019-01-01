Rainfall across Floyd County fell short of its highest and second highest record for the year as 2018 closed with 67.36 inches of rain as the final tally for the year.
The data from the National Weather Service in Peachtree sets the modern record of rainfall at 68.56 inches during the year of 1964. In 2009 Floyd County received 67.97 inches of rain, making it the second highest amount in recorded history.
A previous report from the Rome News-Tribune showed the Richard B. Russell Airport NWS gauge recording 66.84 inches by noon on New Year’s Eve. In the 12-hour window between noon and midnight, Floyd received .52 inches of rain pushing the final number of 2018 to 67.36 inches for the year, just short of the second highest amount of rain recorded.
"There are good records and then there bad records to be broken,” Floyd County Extension Agent Keith Mickler told Rome News previously. “Not enough rain or too much rain are two of them."
With the New Year meaning a reset on data collection, the water left over from 2018 is still present. The National Weather Service is predicting rain to pick back up again Wednesday at 7 a.m. and is projected to continue until Friday at 7 p.m. The NWS predicts an additional 2.21 inches will fall in that time frame, however the chance of rain lessens as the week goes on according to their predictions. The NWS is also forecasting 30 percent chance of rain beginning Monday night.
Meanwhile Floyd County remains under a Hazardous Weather Outlook issued by the NWS, warning residents of continuing river flooding due to recent rain. Areas along the Coosa River near Plant Hammond are still under a flood warning.