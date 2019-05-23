The first graduate of the Floyd County Drug Court program received a standing ovation Thursday at a ceremony packed with court and county officials, family, friends and advocates.
"I still have work to do ... but today I feel wonderful," Jacob Thompson said to the crowd. "You saved my life."
Senior Judge Tami Colston started the two-year accountability court program before she retired as the county's Superior Court chief judge last year. It trades treatment, counseling and heavy oversight for a prison sentence. Thompson called her "my little guardian angel," then added that the whole team is irreplaceable.
Colston noted that there were two members of the first class, chosen for their commitment to rehabilitation. One relapsed. Thompson made it.
"This is not easy. It's not a cakewalk. But Jacob stuck it out," she said, then turned to his smiling family in the audience. "You got your son back. You got your husband back. You got your daddy back."
Superior Court Judge Billy Sparks took over the drug court program from Colston. His court coordinator, Erin Young, spoke of the partnership between county agencies and treatment providers that help make it work.
"When we all link arms, no one slips through the cracks," said another speaker, Claudia Hamilton, director of Living Proof Recovery.
Sparks said Thompson underscored his commitment in February, when a statewide mandated recalculation of sentences determined his time was up.
"I had no authority over Jacob whatsoever. He was a free man," Sparks said. "But when I told him he had no further obligation ... he immediately said he wanted to complete the program."
For the next three months, Thompson continued to voluntarily submit to the drug-testing, the curfews, the therapy sessions, group meetings, surveillance and court check-ins.
Sparks said he has 20 other offenders in various stages of the program, and he expects to graduate another five or six participants in November.
Then he looked around the County Commission chambers where dozens of people were shaking hands with and hugging Thompson, and heading to the corner where a reception with soft drinks and donated pastries from Sweet Bar was set up.
"I thought about having him wait for the graduation in the fall, but I didn't want to," Sparks said. "We thought it was entirely appropriate he had his own day."