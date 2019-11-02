It's been four months since the ransomware attack on the Floyd County court system and the courts are starting to get back to their usual routines.
"Everything is done that could be done," said Superior Court Chief Judge Bryant Durham on the current state of the courts. "We lost the data for a six-month period, but we've recovered as much as possible and things are as good as they're going to get."
Back in late June, a statewide ransomware attack left courts scrambling for hard documents and any way to recover lost data from the hack. Since then, clerks and staff alike have been working hard to keep up with regular court proceedings and re-enter lost data.
"We believe we have all the civil records re-entered, but the criminal records are going to take some more time," said Superior Court Clerk Barbara Penson. "Everyday is a race to keep the courts going."
Penson went on to say they had intended to have all criminal records re-entered by the end of the year, but it's starting to look like they won't be finished until February or March at the earliest.
The Juvenile Court has been given a new case management system from the Georgia Juvenile Courts Council. However, they still have to reenter everything manually
"The staff has really stepped up to these Herculean tasks and we haven't missed any hearings," said Juvenile Court Judge Greg Price.
Floyd County will not be going back to using eCourt for their case management system and will be looking for a new software to replace eCourt and their previous but now -- temporary -- case management software SUSTAIN.
"We'll be contacting the Administrative Office of Courts about going forward and trying to find a new vendor," said Penson.
The AOC was in charge of maintaining the courts' data and helping set up the eCourt system. They'll also be instrumental in finding and choosing the new software vendor.
The courts have $500,000 in leftover SPLOST money from 2013 that will most likely be put towards the new case management system, but this will only cover about half of the cost. As far as Penson knows, there is currently no SPLOST being put together for the new case management system.
Penson said she appreciates the general public being understanding with the courts. She added they are slowly getting back on track and "things are starting to look up" for the courts.