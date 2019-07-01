The statewide system used by Floyd County is offline and possibly under hostage because of a malware attack over the weekend.
Floyd County Superior Court Administrator Phil Hart said they've been disconnected from the eCourt system and are "not able to schedule events" or do much of anything at this time. The online court filing system isn't the only filing system used in the state it was adopted by Floyd County earlier this year.
At this point court officials haven't heard any details about what type of cyber attack took place, other than there was one.
The Administrative Office of Courts took the servers offline after they learned of the attack so Floyd County cannot access them at this point, said Floyd County Clerk of Superior Court Barbara Penson.
"Evidence of malware was disclosed over the weekend," Penson said. "A this time there is no time frame (for a resolution). This affects every county in the state."
So far today they've used hard copies of court documents in order to conduct court Monday.
"Had we not had hard copy files I don't think we could have proceeded today at all," Penson said.
Floyd County Superior Court Chief Judge J. Bryant Durham said it's been an inconvenience in the courtroom but overall "we've been able to hold court."
"We're just handicapped right now," Penson said. "This is above everybody here's pay grade. I'm worried the information could be held captive."
The state run website georgiacourts.gov was offline Monday after servers were shut down to contain the hack Those servers provide records and computer applications for courts around the state.
At this point, Penson said, she is unaware of how many computers and court services were affected.
Both the City of Atlanta and Georgia Department of Agriculture have had their computer systems hijacked by hackers who demanded sums of money to release the systems.
The state has a $100 million cyber insurance policy to defray the costs of recovering from such attacks.
Understanding cyberattack tools
These types of attacks are becoming more frequent and gaining more media attention, according to a report published in The Conversation by Richard Forno of the University of Maryland.
"Software designed to attack other computers is nothing new," Forno wrote in his column. "Nations, private companies, individual researchers and criminals continue developing these types of programs, for a wide range of purposes, including digital warfare and intelligence gathering, as well as extortion by ransomware."
Oftentimes a single weakness in a system - and often that weakness can be someone opening a file from their email, or downloading a file containing the virus - is enough to expose the entire system to malware.
Ransomware is software that takes the data in a system and encrypts it until the organization pays a ransom and groups sometimes don't learn they've been infiltrated until they get on their computer and get a message demanding money.
Other times attackers will use a combination of attacks, Forno wrote, in order to infiltrate a system. Once in that system they can take control and steal data, or delete or modify information.